Squirrels no reason to stop feeding the birds
FOR THE BIRDS

squirrel nut

Red Squirrels are found in the Northern U.S. 

 Photo courtesy Wild Birds Unlimited

Songbirds and squirrels have similar tastes in food, so it’s no surprise that they are a companion to backyard bird feeding. However, there are a variety of ways people can feed and enjoy the birds, even when there are squirrels around.

People tend to react to squirrels in one of two ways, either they see them as cute and entertaining, or they make keeping the critters out of their bird feeders a lifelong quest.

Squirrels can be accommodated by setting up a few feeders that are strictly for the birds and then having a separate feeder for the squirrels. This may keep squirrels away from bird feeders and give them an area of their own.

The simplest way to prevent squirrels from over-eating is to offer foods containing hot pepper. Birds readily eat food with hot pepper, but critters do not. They are truly a game-changer. Safflower seed may also be used to deter squirrels because of its bitter taste.

If you already have a feeder that is not squirrel-proof, adding a baffle or dome can help keep them away. Baffles are mounted on a bird feeding station to prevent squirrels from climbing up the pole to reach the feeder, and domes are hung above feeders. Domes are typically used when feeders are hung in an area close to an object from which squirrels can jump. Squirrels can jump up to about five feet vertically, and they can leap eight to 10 feet between objects. It’s your choice: feed ‘em or defeat ‘em!

Kathy Haigh mug

Kathy Haigh

Kathy and her husband, John, own and operate the Wild Birds Unlimited, located in Billings and at www.wbu.com/billings

A gray-crowned what?
Home & Garden

A gray-crowned what?

The gray-crowned rosy finch is not listed as unusual for Montana or Wyoming in winter, but it is a yard first for many bird feeding enthusiasts in the area.

