Staying Cool in the Great Outdoors

Forced indoors to escape the heat? Sitting inside in the AC does not compare to a seat under the stars on a summer night. As you examine choices for cooling your outdoor space, you’ll need to weigh each option’s pros and cons.

Evaporative Coolers

Evaporative coolers, also known as swamp coolers, employ the principles of evaporation to cool. Portable evaporative coolers can be placed on patios or decks and cool the air around them while using a quarter of the electricity of an AC unit.

Evaporative coolers not only cool, they move air, acting as a deterrent to flying bugs invading your deck or patio. Evaporative coolers also offer great cooling versatility as they can be used indoors as well as outdoors.

However, evaporative coolers come by their nickname honestly. The water dampened pad the air passes through to be cooled collects dirt, mold, and other allergens. These trapped particles give the air it expels a swampy odor, especially if the coolers are not drained and cleaned at least once a month. Another downside is they tend to be noisy and take up ample floor space.

Misting Fans