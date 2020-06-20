Storing birdseed in summer

Fresh, top quality seed is the foundation for successful backyard bird feeding. Under normal storage and use conditions, seed will stay fresh and healthy for birds until it is completely consumed. However, unusually wet, humid or hot weather conditions or periods of slow bird activity can potentially cause bird seed to deteriorate or spoil.
Conditions favoring infestation of insects happen during extended periods of time and high temperatures. These problems seem to be intensified June through October when weather is warmer.
Here are some tips to ensure the seed you provide your birds will always be healthy and nutritious:
• To avoid the occasional hatching of the insect eggs, birdseed should be kept in as cool a place as possible outside of the house, such as your garage or porch.
• Store seed in rodent and insect proof containers.
• During periods of warm weather, store no more than a two-week supply of seed at a time.
• Rotate seed by using the oldest first before opening a new bag.
• Never mix old seed with new seed.
• Keep your feeders clean.
• Change the seed at least once a month if birds haven’t eaten it.
• Use a seed preservative to keep seed flowing to the feeding ports. This mineral, also, absorbs excess moisture thus inhibiting the growth of mold. Mold, not only ruins your bird seed, but should not be fed to wild birds.
• Use weather guards to help keep seed dry during thunderstorms.
By taking extra precautions to keep bug infestation at a minimum you will not only protect your investment, but offer your birds highly desirable and nutritious fresh foods. Happy Bird Feeding!
Kathy and her husband, John, own and operate the Wild Birds Unlimited, located at 111 S. 24th Street. Billings and at www.wbu.com/billings. She is a Certified Bird Feeding Specialist.
