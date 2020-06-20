Storing birdseed in summer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Fresh, top quality seed is the foundation for successful backyard bird feeding. Under normal storage and use conditions, seed will stay fresh and healthy for birds until it is completely consumed. However, unusually wet, humid or hot weather conditions or periods of slow bird activity can potentially cause bird seed to deteriorate or spoil.

Conditions favoring infestation of insects happen during extended periods of time and high temperatures. These problems seem to be intensified June through October when weather is warmer.

Here are some tips to ensure the seed you provide your birds will always be healthy and nutritious:

• To avoid the occasional hatching of the insect eggs, birdseed should be kept in as cool a place as possible outside of the house, such as your garage or porch.

• Store seed in rodent and insect proof containers.

• During periods of warm weather, store no more than a two-week supply of seed at a time.

• Rotate seed by using the oldest first before opening a new bag.

• Never mix old seed with new seed.

• Keep your feeders clean.