Storing birdseed in the summer

Feeding birds in the summer is a great way to watch the family lives of birds, but you should take some precautions with your seed.

On occasion, insect eggs are laid in the seeds before harvest in the fall. This is normal in all grain products, since we want to minimize pesticides sprayed on the crops. In addition to birds, moths and ants find bird seed attractive.

Conditions favoring infestation of insects happen during extended periods of time and high temperatures. These problems seem to be intensified May through October when weather is warmer.

Here are some tips to protect your investment:

• To avoid the occasional hatching of the insect eggs, birdseed should be kept in as cool a place as possible outside of the house, such as your garage or porch.

• Metal containers are best to keep little critters out of it.

• Do not buy larger quantities than you can use up in several weeks.

• Rotate seed by using the oldest first before opening a new bag.

• Keep your feeders clean.

• Change the seed at least once a month if birds haven’t eaten it.