Suet, Not Just for Winter Bird Feeding

Summer marches on, with fledglings showing up at feeders searching for high fat foods to bulk up for the approaching winter or to migrate south.
Suet is a high-energy, pure-fat substance that birds can enjoy all year long. Some suet is plain and some suet contains bugs, nuts, raisins or other fruit, and calcium. Be sure to use only suet that is rendered, which means the suet is refined to remove impurities that can cause spoilage. Before rendered, suet was readily available. Those who wanted to feed suet were forced to use scraps from the butcher shop that contained impurities and spoiled fast, which limited its use to freezing weather only.
Suet is especially helpful when birds are nesting and raising their young. Offering suet at your backyard feeding station is a great way to attract a wide variety of playful, insect-eating birds — especially woodpeckers, chickadees, and nuthatches. And by offering fruit- and/or insect-suet, you may be able to attract birds like wrens, bluebirds, orioles, and more.
Sunny, warm, days can cause suet to melt. You can decide to offer birds summer suet or winter suet by considering the time of year and temperature. During the warmer months, when the temperatures soar, try suet dough or summer suet, which doesn’t melt until 130 degrees F (66 degrees C). You shouldn’t worry, however, that birds will become dependent on the suet you provide. Birds that eat suet will still seek natural food sources such as insects, insect eggs, and grubs to maintain a well-rounded diet.
The increased number of birds and their level of activity may be noticed as summer progresses. Providing nutritional food and water sources will allow people to see wild birds exhibit their brightest colors of the year. Place a suet feeder in your backyard and get ready for a sensational show! Many birds savor suet!
Happy Birdfeeding!