The Common Redpoll, a new visitor at the feeder

Watching the birds in the winter brings joy and life into a bleak and cold landscape.

There is excitement in seeing a rare bird or a new bird in your yard. Who can resist dropping everything and rushing to the window when a woodpecker drops in for a bite of suet? Even those “pesky” squirrels can give us pleasure and earn our respect as they try to overcome our latest baffling technique or partake of our nuts and kernels meant just for them.

The Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology has research that indicates winter finches can show patterns of irruptive migration, which means they will appear in areas where they did not exist the previous year. This type of migration can expand a species winter range and generally is caused by a lack of normally abundant food sources.

The recent Arctic cold has pushed down some Common Redpolls. Areas of Wisconsin are reporting flocks of 200 redpolls. Billings residents are also reporting small flocks at their feeders. Redpolls are small fluffy birds with tiny yellow bills and red crowns on their forehead. They are smaller than goldfinches and pine siskins. Like most finches, they love nyjer seed offered in tube feeders or finch socks. Keep seed fresh and dry by changing frequently. Use weather guards to keep birds and seed dry.

Attracting birds to our yards is a reminder that any effort mankind makes to preserve or help nature is rewarded tenfold. Nature always responds with beauty, diversity, and an increased quality in mankind's own environment. Happy Bird Feeding!

