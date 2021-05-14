The dawn chorus of wild birds

The daylight hours are increasing and you may be noticing a rising crescendo of bird song in your neighborhood. The dawn chorus is the world’s oldest wake-up call and a celebration of the beauty of bird song.

If you want to get someone excited about birds, get them out early to hear the dawn chorus, especially from April through July. It is that time during the morning twilight and sunrise when every bird sings to defend its territory, impress the females and declare that he made it through the night. As the sun rises, it seems to awaken and energize every bird in its path and a wave of bird song seems to crash upon the earth as each species adds its voice and melody. If you’ve ever tried to sleep late in the spring of summer and left your bedroom window open, you know how loud and insistent the dawn chorus can be!

Scientists still do not understand why birds sing so vigorously at this time day. During those early morning hours, the birds sing more loudly than any other times. Some speculate these passionate chorus battles are males attracting a mate by announcing their social standing. We do know the dawn song is triggered by the birds' light receptors in their brain.

Additionally during the spring, the increased daylight stimulates changes that queue the hormone levels which result in reproduction. If everything is in synchronization, we are the receivers of beautiful song. Imagine the waves of bird song that flow over the landscape as the dawn’s sun moves ever westward spreading the symphony of the inspiring dawn chorus. Happy birdfeeding!

Kathy and her husband, John, own and operate the Wild Birds Unlimited, located in Billings and www.mywbu.com/billings.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0