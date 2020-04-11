The gregarious Cedar Waxwing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cedar Waxwings are found in flocks throughout our area year-round. Bohemian Waxwings, the larger of the two genus, are found in the more northern realms in winter including Montana and Wyoming.

Waxwings are predominantly fruit eaters, especially from fall through spring. Sometimes people come across a seemingly sick and docile waxwing in the spring. They are actually drunk from eating fermented berries. Insects are added as a large part of their diet in summer. Waxwings can be seen flying out from an exposed perch to catch insects (or snowflakes) on the wing. They also like to feed on the emerging aquatic insects.

They are gregarious and it is unusual to find a cedar waxwing on its own. Due to the nature of the fruit and insects being in patchy distribution, it is easier to search for this food in groups.

The waxwing name came from the tips of the bird’s secondary flight feathers looking like they were dipped in red wax. The cedar part of the name comes from their fondness for cedar berries.

Waxwings like to build nests high in the trees. The female does most of the construction, sometimes utilizing old nests for building materials or even renovating previously used nests. There will be 1-2 broods from June to August with usually 3-5 eggs.

Natural food sources run out in early to late spring. So watch for these sleek brown and gray birds at your birdbath and eating berries in a tree near you soon. Happy Birdfeeding!

Kathy and her husband, John, own and operate the Wild Birds Unlimited, located in Billings and at www.wbu.com/billings.

