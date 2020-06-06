The orioles are back
The orioles are back

Bullock's Orioles visit northern climates briefly during their annual migration. Set out food and nesting materials to catch them while you can. 

 Photo courtesy Wild Birds Unlimited

One of North America’s most popular fruit-eating birds is the oriole. In Montana and Wyoming, the Bullock’s Oriole is the most common.

As brightly colored as this bird is, it is often well hidden among the green leaves of trees. We may see an occasional flash of orange or hear its song and its chattering call. The Bullock's Oriole is a medium sized bird. The male is flame-orange and black with a black head, orange cheeks, a black bib, and large white wing patches. The female has a grayish back, a white belly, two white wing bars, and yellow face and chin.

Orioles can be drawn to backyards by offering food and nesting materials. They seem more easily attracted to feeders if their preferred foods are waiting for them upon their return from their tropical winter homes. Be sure to place feeders in the open so they are readily visible and away from other bird feeding stations.

Orioles are known to enjoy orange slices, grape jelly and mealworms offered from tray-style feeders.

Orioles take as many as 15 days to weave their nests in taller trees like cottonwood and poplar, and in tall ornamentals like the maple. Nests are hung on small branches six to 45 feet in the air, keeping them safe from predators

The Bullock’s Orioles can start their southerly migration as early as July, with the bulk of their migration occurring during the months of August and September. So enjoy while you can! Happy Birdfeeding!

Kathy and her husband, John, own and operate the Wild Birds Unlimited, located in Billings and at www.wbu.com/billings.

