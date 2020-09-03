The show must go on — the Fall Home Improvement Show, that is

The fall show will maintain all the charm, fun and modern home improvement tools, gadgets, indoor and outdoor applications it has always offered.

“We like to say the show will encompass everything that has to do with the interior, exterior, buying or selling of the home. It is literally one-stop shopping for your entire home,” said Beau.

Another benefit to the show, and another important aspect to the Hedins, is supporting local businesses and by extension, supporting the community’s economic well-being.

“We have also been proud to say that the show focuses and benefits primarily local companies. This year that is even more so. With most out of state companies staying home the show will have a true Montana feel. Billings is the perfect balance of small town and big city. We have all innovation of any metropolitan area but with the loyalty of small-town communities,” said Beau.

Attendees can meet local professionals in the field as they test cutting-edge products. The Home Improvement Show allows companies to see the public’s reaction, firsthand, and assess interest and viability of a new product.