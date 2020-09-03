The show must go on — the Fall Home Improvement Show, that is

The 27th annual Fall Home Improvement Show is Sept. 11-13 at MetraPark’s Expo Center and Montana Pavilion with the newest developments in home improvement merchandise and technology.
With as many as 400 exhibitions both inside and out, the Home Improvement Show is going strong amid COVID-19 restrictions and health concerns – the event owners and organizers Beau and Devon Hedin are not taking it lightly.
“This year is unique. And when we hear unique, we hear opportunity,” said Beau.
Team Hedin had to reinvent the show while maintaining what has been known and loved by loyal patrons. With Riverstone Health guiding them through the process, the Hedins have a thorough mitigation plan.
The safety of both vendors and patrons is the most important concern for the show. Changes include increased aisleways to better follow CDC guidelines and encourage social distancing. Vendors were also asked to update their displays to provide room and maintain social distancing. The team has also implemented a HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) to keep airflow circulating and as fresh as possible.
“We have increased sanitation staffing and protocols by trained sanitation specialists using only EPA certified cleaners to over 200 bottles of available hand sanitizer at the event itself,” said Beau.
The fall show will maintain all the charm, fun and modern home improvement tools, gadgets, indoor and outdoor applications it has always offered.
“We like to say the show will encompass everything that has to do with the interior, exterior, buying or selling of the home. It is literally one-stop shopping for your entire home,” said Beau.
Another benefit to the show, and another important aspect to the Hedins, is supporting local businesses and by extension, supporting the community’s economic well-being.
“We have also been proud to say that the show focuses and benefits primarily local companies. This year that is even more so. With most out of state companies staying home the show will have a true Montana feel. Billings is the perfect balance of small town and big city. We have all innovation of any metropolitan area but with the loyalty of small-town communities,” said Beau.
Attendees can meet local professionals in the field as they test cutting-edge products. The Home Improvement Show allows companies to see the public’s reaction, firsthand, and assess interest and viability of a new product.
As always, the popular As-Seen-On-TV displays for indoor, outdoor, kitchen and bathroom will offer a little something for everyone. The show will also feature hands-on interactive displays, custom water features, a synthetic grass putting green, delicious food trucks onsite and free Pepsi products for all.
With as much as $25,000 in prizes – and free to enter – the show promises to be all it ever has been and more.
“We are committed to keeping our economy strong, but most importantly our community safe,” said Beau.
Parking and admission are free. For information go to billingshomeimprovementshow.com.
