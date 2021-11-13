The suet-able way to feed birds in winter

As winter approaches, bird enthusiasts in the area are throwing dietary caution to the wind. It’s not part of some radical new nutritional plan; they’re feeding their wild birds high-calorie, high-fat foods to help them survive the winter.

Food is the most essential element to providing birds with the energy, stamina and nutrition they need during the winter months. To stay warm, birds will expend energy very quickly, some losing up to 10% of their body weight on extremely cold nights. An ample supply of a high-calorie food, such as suet, is critical to a bird’s survival.

Suet is an important addition to any backyard birdfeeding station. And, just as you attract certain bird species by offering specific seeds or seed blends, you can do the same by providing different flavors of suet.

Suet is a high-energy, pure-fat substance that is particularly helpful in winter when many birds have a difficult time finding the insects they would normally eat, and they need more calories to stay warm. It’s also important that if someone is offering suet, they should make sure it has been rendered. This process removes impurities that cause spoilage. Suet can be offered in a variety of ways. Suet cages are simple, inexpensive feeders consisting of a square, vinyl-coated wire cage.