To the winners, finalist, voters and readers

2020 came in with a lot of uncertainty for many locally owned businesses in the Magic City, Montana and our region that were affected by COVID-19, the impending lockdown and reopening phases. The remarkable and inspirational reaction from the businesses and professionals demonstrated incredible perseverance, compassion, community loyalty, and unity. Following the protocols was not easy, but it was done for the sake of everyone in Billings – both business-wise and for community well-being.

Reader’s Choice is a representation of that community unity. This year, the categories, nominations, winners, and publication are bigger than ever. The Billings Gazette received as many as 21,000 participants and as many as 332,000 votes cast throughout the whole Reader’s Choice campaign.

Even more inspiring than each of the winner’s tenacity to stay afloat was their worry and aid to keep our community thriving and safe. Time and again, the very deserving winners and finalists showed persistence to keep doors open and serve the community, all the while looking after their fellow neighbor.

I am not only proud of the amazing winners in this year’s Reader’s Choice, I am honored to live in a community that works hard to take care of one another and demonstrate such incredible grit.

Congratulations Reader’s Choice winners and thank you for your devotion, service, and love for our great state and Billings.

