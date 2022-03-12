What makes a good bird house?

Some of the most entertaining bird behavior to watch occurs during the nesting season. You can enjoy all aspects of a bird’s family as they go through the different stages of their lives including courting a mate, making a nest, laying eggs, feeding their hatchlings, and then watching their fledglings as they venture out on their own. Providing nesting boxes in your backyard will encourage non-migrating birds that visit your feeders to stay year-round.

There are two types of nesting boxes you can purchase: decorative or functional. We recommend a functional nesting box with dimensions that meet the physical nesting requirements of the bird you are trying to attract.

There are a number of construction features that, when combined, make a good nesting box.

• The entry hold must be the right size: large enough for the specific bird to get in, yet small enough to keep larger birds out.

• The lumber used should be at least ¾ of an inch thick to insulate the nest from cool spring days and excessive summer heat.

• The wood should not be painted. Dark colors will absorb sunlight and create a heat build-up that can be harmful to eggs or baby birds. Stains used should be non-toxic. Natural wood is the best.

• Ventilation holes at the top allow the interior to remain cool.

• Perches on the front of the nesting box are not necessary since cavity-nesting birds have strong feet that allow them to easily cling to the outside of the box. In fact, a perch provides a spot for other birds to land and harass the occupants.

Discard the nest and clean the inside of your nesting box after each brood has fledged. A clean nesting box keeps mites and other parasites from harming the next brood of baby birds. It’s all part of being a good landlord. Happy Birdfeeding!

Kathy and her husband, John, own and operate the Wild Birds Unlimited, located at 111 S. 24th Street. Billings and at www.wbu.com/billings. She is a master naturalist and a Certified Bird Feeding Specialist.

