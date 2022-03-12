 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FOR THE BIRDS

What makes a good bird house?

Screech Owl

A Screech-Owl, who eats insects and rodents, uses a large nest box. 

 Photo courtesy Wild Birds Unlimited

Some of the most entertaining bird behavior to watch occurs during the nesting season. You can enjoy all aspects of a bird’s family as they go through the different stages of their lives including courting a mate, making a nest, laying eggs, feeding their hatchlings, and then watching their fledglings as they venture out on their own. Providing nesting boxes in your backyard will encourage non-migrating birds that visit your feeders to stay year-round.

There are two types of nesting boxes you can purchase: decorative or functional. We recommend a functional nesting box with dimensions that meet the physical nesting requirements of the bird you are trying to attract.

There are a number of construction features that, when combined, make a good nesting box.

• The entry hold must be the right size: large enough for the specific bird to get in, yet small enough to keep larger birds out.

• The lumber used should be at least ¾ of an inch thick to insulate the nest from cool spring days and excessive summer heat.

• The wood should not be painted. Dark colors will absorb sunlight and create a heat build-up that can be harmful to eggs or baby birds. Stains used should be non-toxic. Natural wood is the best.

• Ventilation holes at the top allow the interior to remain cool.

• Perches on the front of the nesting box are not necessary since cavity-nesting birds have strong feet that allow them to easily cling to the outside of the box. In fact, a perch provides a spot for other birds to land and harass the occupants.

Discard the nest and clean the inside of your nesting box after each brood has fledged. A clean nesting box keeps mites and other parasites from harming the next brood of baby birds. It’s all part of being a good landlord. Happy Birdfeeding!

Kathy Haigh mug

Kathy Haigh

Kathy and her husband, John, own and operate the Wild Birds Unlimited, located at 111 S. 24th Street. Billings and at www.wbu.com/billings. She is a master naturalist and a Certified Bird Feeding Specialist.

Tags

Make your house a home

