Why should birdfeeders be cleaned regularly?

Some of our favorite bird species commonly visit bird feeders. These feeding stations may be an important factor in their well-being during some segments of their life cycle. However, poorly maintained feeding stations may contribute to the occurrence of infectious disease and mortality.

Here are the reasons you should regularly clean your feeders:

A thorough cleaning removes dirt, mold, fecal matter, etc., making your feeder a healthier place for the birds.

Clean feeders stay in better repair. Layers of grime will cause wood to rot more quickly. Mold also causes pitting and corrosion of some metal feeder parts. In finch feeders, we've actually seen aluminum perches eaten all the way through with corrosion from moldy food that has been allowed to sit for weeks or months.

Use only good food—discard food that smells musty, is wet, looks moldy or has fungus growing on it. Disinfect any storage container that holds spoiled food, as well as the scoop used to fill feeders.