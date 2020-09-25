Wild birds need fuel for fall

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our travel plans may have changed, but some birds are moving out and some are staying. Many birds change their summer diet of insects and vegetation to a greater amount of high-fat, high-energy foods to fuel them through the long winter months or their migration. Prime fall foods include suet, peanuts, and sunflower.

Some seed blends appear to be a good deal price-wise, but some are made inexpensively by adding seeds like milo and wheat. In most regions, these seeds are not eaten by bird feeder birds. So, cheap bird seed is the most expensive way to feed the birds, since there is so much uneaten waste tossed to the ground, and you lose out with poor quality birdwatching.

Suet is a great winter food. A pure fat substance, suet provides high energy when insects are more difficult to find. Look for high-fat content with additives such as nuts and fruits to make them even tastier to birds.

Another great option is to offer seed cylinders or seed blocks. Seed cylinders are long-lasting and easy to use. These combinations of pressed seeds, nuts, and fruits require birds to use natural feeding techniques to chip away each little morsel. This makes the food last much longer and is quite economical to use.