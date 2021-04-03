Woodpecker problems

Generally, woodpeckers peck at houses for one of three reasons -

One is drumming to attract a mate or proclaim territory. During courtship, most woodpeckers proclaim their availability to prospective mates through flight displays, calling or drumming. Surfaces for drumming will frequently include wood siding, wood-covered fireplaces or chimneys, rain gutters and downspouts, vents and dead trees.

The second reason is food. Woodpeckers may actively search for insects. Homes with stucco or Dryvit siding can give woodpeckers mixed signals. During temperature fluctuations, the Styrofoam insulation backing shifts making noise that simulates the sound of insects.

Nesting is the third (but least common) reason woodpeckers peck on surfaces on houses. Nesting holes may be hammered completely through the siding and insulation. Often a number of such cavities will be started until the bird finds a suitable situation for the nest site.

Ways to Discourage Woodpeckers:

1. Spray the woodpecker with water from a garden or high-pressure water hose.

2. Light weight pie plates and metal can lids can be suspended on a string. One end of the string can be near a convenient window or door where the line can be jerked whenever the bird appears.