When people ask Ian Ward what he’s doing, he likes to say things like “playin’ hack” – short for hacky sack. But anyone who sees him knows he's paraplegic — paralyzed from the waist down.

A questioner unaccustomed to his banter often lets out a half-choked chortle. Ward lets them dangle in the awkwardness for a moment before he laughs, inviting them in to share his macabre humor.

He’s been paralyzed for about 14 years, the result of a car accident when he was 26.

Taking a corner too fast, his car rolled and pitched down a hill. Inside was a loose 12-inch subwoofer speaker that tumbled with the motion of the car. At some point Ward was ejected from the passenger window.

A life-flight took him to St. Vincent’s Healthcare even though he was only seven miles from the hospital. He sustained a traumatic brain injury and lost the use of his legs. His digestive system and half of his diaphragm are paralyzed too.

The car he drives now has hand controls for the brake and the gas. But the car, a Ford Escape, wouldn’t be complete without the 12-inch subwoofer taking up the back.

“I can’t live without it in my car,” Ward said. “I just cannot live without it.”

He can make light of his condition, but the daily struggle of managing his finances, his health, and monitoring the status of numerous social services is endless and stressful.

Earlier this week he received a letter regarding his Medicaid enrollment. It sat in a pile of mail for awhile before he opened it.

“I get stacks of mail from the OPA (Office of Public Assistance) every day, so I don’t open them all the time,” Ward said. He’s on disability so the mail is usually about spending down any excess money so he can remain eligible for benefits.

The latest letter is about the “Medicaid Unwinding,” the massive reprocessing of every single Medicaid recipient in the United States.

It comes at the end of the three year COVID-19 public health emergency (PHE) that’s expected to conclude on May 11, 2023.

Throughout the pandemic, the PHE kept states from un-enrolling people from the public insurance, and if states complied there would be enhanced federal funding to cover additional costs.

Because of the PHE, there are more Medicaid enrollees than ever before. As of April 7, more than 322,000 Montanans were covered by Medicaid.

The unwinding is a federal requirement, but it’s up to individual states to create and execute a plan.

States have 12 to 14 months to return to normal eligibility and enrollment operations, but some states are opting to wrap up faster than that — Montana is one of them.

Only six states have announced that processing will be done in less than 12 months. Montana state health department officials settled on a 10 to 12 month unwinding.

Jackie Semmens with the Montana Budget and Policy Center said opting for the faster redetermination is the most concerning piece about the state’s plan.

“There’s a misconception with legislators,” said Semmens. “The Medicaid (increases) are not an emergency.”

A bad track record

Part of the reason this timeframe is so concerning is because Montana has one of the worst track records in the country when it comes to Medicaid determination — the part of Medicaid enrollment that is the responsibility of the state health department.

When an application for Medicaid enrollment arrives, it’s up to the department to verify the candidate’s information within 45 days. Most states are able to process the information in a week or less, some are even able to do so within 24 hours.

Montana, however, is not so efficient. Last September, 24% of Montana Medicaid applications were not processed within the 45-day timeframe, according to data from the Center for Medicaid Services. In July and August, 28% of applicants were not processed in time.

Only Texas and Missouri outpaced Montana in overly long processing times.

And now state officials are taking on an unprecedented load of redeterminations to take place in 10 months. Not to mention, it’s been three years since the last redetermination was made.

“Montana has more serious problems than most other states,” said Leighton Ku, director of the Center for Health Policy Research at George Washington University. “(The health department) does not have staff or administration to do this big job.”

Ku conducted research into Montana’s unwinding plan, talked with public health providers and looked at the state’s demographics and new legislation. He predicted that under the state’s current plan, an estimated 71,000 people will lose Medicaid.

To reduce the number of errors that will inevitably dis-enroll eligible Montanans, Ku suggested the state should take the full 14 months for the unwinding.

But the state health department has not indicated the timeline will be updated.

“Processing redeterminations expediently and accurately is in the best interest of Medicaid members and Montana citizens,” said Jon Ebelt, communications director for the state health department.

He added that the department has made significant investments in improving the recruitment and retention of their staff.

“As to how well this works,” Ku said, “that’s the state’s responsibility and depends on how people respond.”

Disruptions in care

Clad in all black with gold accents, Ward’s attire gives him away as a hip-hop fan. The style extends down to his fingers where his gold-banded rings are set with black stones.

Even his Air Jordan shoes were a sleek black with tawny gold trim that matched the socks — black and gold, printed with pot leaves.

Because of the exertion of getting dressed, Ward spoke from his medical bed instead of getting up to his wheelchair.

Despite his injuries, he gives an air of invincibility.

“I read (the Medicaid renewal), but it’s just confusing,” Ward said. “I’m not going to do anything but make sure my account’s under $2,000.”

Managing the changes in the social services he relies on is particularly difficult for Ward. His traumatic brain injury effects his short-term memory, and it’s difficult for him to learn new things.

It’s people with these types of conditions that have providers worried. Countless Montanans could fall off Medicaid due to a processing error or an unreturned renewal packet, according to Olivia Riutta, director of population health for Cover Montana

And, like Ward, many people have no idea the unwinding is happening.

Vulnerable Montanans

In Montana, any Medicaid recipient whose income, tax filings, addresses or any personal contact information has changed in the last three years will receive a Medicaid renewal package.

Since there hasn’t been a single redetermination done since 2020, it’s likely that nearly everyone on Medicaid will see a letter in the mail.

When it does arrive, Medicaid recipients will have 30 days to return it with all the supporting documentation. If it’s not received in the 30 days, their Medicaid coverage will end.

Though the state plans to email and text reminders to those who have yet to return their packet, there is high likelihood that some of Montana’s most vulnerable will fall through the cracks.

Native Americans will be disproportionately impacted by the transition, said Tressie White with Montana Healthcare Foundation.

Reservations are often very rural with limited mail service. Some travel to a P.O. Box, sometimes inconsistently due to the distance.

People tend to move often on reservations too and complications with forwarding addresses already presents a problem, White said.

No stable phone numbers, inconsistent internet connection and limited access to technology are other major concerns among tribal health directors, White said.

For those who find themselves no longer eligible for Medicaid, other subsidized options are available on Healthcare Marketplace. But officials still expect the number of uninsured residents to increase, leading to gaps in care.

A gap in care

When people are on Medicaid, they’re more likely to partake in preventative medicine, keeping them healthier and lowering their health care costs for every year they have coverage, according to an annual report by the Montana Healthcare Foundation.

For Ward, having a gap in coverage would be unthinkable.

He’s on at least eight different prescriptions, most of which are for pain management. The neuropathy, or nerve pain, in his legs is unbearable most of the time and a steady stream of drugs are needed to keep it under control.

A home health nurse stops by his house three days a week to provide essential services and his personal care attendant is with him most days.

Not only are these services covered by Medicaid, but it’s difficult to find trustworthy people to serve in these roles.

Ward’s nephew acts as his personal care attendant now, but before a trustworthy family member took the job, a previous assistant stole prescription medications from him.

His condition makes him a magnet for drug seekers, leading him to lock his prescriptions in a safe next to his bed.

A gap in coverage could easily put Ward in an emergency situation.