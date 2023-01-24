 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Montana Democrats propose $20 million in immediate funding for behavioral health

Rep. Ed Stafman, D-Bozeman

Rep. Ed Stafman, D-Bozeman, talks to a fellow legislator on the House floor on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Montana Democrats are proposing an immediate injection of $20 million into the state’s behavioral health system, saying the system is facing imminent collapse.

Carried by Rep. Ed Stafman of Bozeman, House Bill 248 would direct a portion of the $2.7 billion state surplus toward raising the reimbursement rate for Medicaid-funded behavioral health services in fiscal year 2023.

The amount proposed was generated from data collected for a provider rate study meant to gauge the discrepancies between the actual cost of care and the current Medicaid reimbursement rate.

Findings from the study were published in June 2022 and indicated that a number of services are underfunded by tens of millions of dollars and will need significant investment from the state in order to continue.

As lawmakers debate how much to raise Medicaid reimbursement rates for providers this session, the rate study will act as the guiding document, which includes recommended rates, for legislators advocating for or against rate adjustments.

People are also reading…

Stafman said the bill would fully fund adult and children mental health services to the recommended rate published in the Montana provider rate study. Anything less could worsen access to mental health services.

The confluence of the 2017 budget cuts and the COVID-19 pandemic, which triggered historical staffing shortages, has resulted in a significant decrease in behavioral health services in the last few years.

Though there are empty mental health beds in Montana, facilities are struggling to find adequate staff, and as a result are unable to offer those beds to people in need.

“My guess is that we lost about half of our mental health beds in the last couple of years,” Stafman said.

Tom Livers with Shodair Children’s Hospital spoke in support of the bill, saying that the hospital system closed two small therapeutic group homes that serve younger kids.

“The mental health system is in a significant challenge. We are operating at a level that is not sustainable long term,” Livers said.

Representatives from the Montana Medical Association, the National Alliance on Mental Illness Montana chapter and Benefis Health System also spoke in support of the bill.

While there were no opponents to the bill, multiple legislators expressed concerns over appropriating such a high dollar amount when the federal government could provide a match made up of federal funds.

It can be hard to know exactly what the federal match will amount to, Stafman said, but the system needs a significant increase in funding as soon as possible.

It’s built into the bill that, once singed by the governor, the supplemental payments would be distributed immediately.

“This is a desperate situation that needs funding right now. It can’t wait for the next budget,” Stafman said.

