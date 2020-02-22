Hats made with wool from friendly sheep help fund Bozeman shelter

Stucky has given out all 160 skeins of yarn she set aside for the project. She’s been posting photos of the returned hats — about 70 with more on the way — to Facebook and collecting payment through PayPal.

She also plans to sell the hats at her Winter Farmers’ Market booth on Saturday. The hats are made in a variety of sizes and designs.

Stucky has sent yarn to people in 32 states and to Nova Scotia, Canada, paying more than $600 in postage out of her own pocket. Almost all of the knitters are strangers to Stucky, having heard about the project through Facebook. She’s been receiving thank you notes with the hats from people grateful to participate.

Some of the knitters have been sending more than one hat to sell or including acrylic hats to be dropped off directly at the Warming Center for people to wear. The acrylic material is easier to care for than the wool.

Stucky said she was not expecting the project to take off in the way it has.

“It’s crazy to know one little sheep can bring all of these people together,” Stucky said.