Pet of the week: Yoshi
Pet of the week: Yoshi

Yoshi is the pet of the week from Billings Animal Rescue Kare.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

Yoshi is a bottle-raised, 10-week-old female lab mix puppy available for adoption from Billings Animal Rescue Kare. 

She is small for her age and will likely be a smaller medium sized  dog when she's grown.

She is a calm pup that loves to play.  Her hobby is collecting squeaky toys.

Yoshi plays well with people, cats, and dogs.

Her ideal home would have children to grow with and a fenced yard.

Yoshi's vaccinations are up to date, and her spay is scheduled. Her remaining vaccinations are included in her $175 adoption fee.

BARK has a half dozen kittens and a dozen adult cats available for adoption. They also have 2 other pups and a senior pug mix looking for homes.

BARK needs donations of bleach and liquid laundry soap.

Please call BARK at 406-208-2454 for more information and to schedule a time to visit the critters. BARK is located at 4017 First Ave S. and is open by appointment.

