10,000-acre conservation easement east of Miles City OK'd

FWP worked with the landowner to develop a grazing system designed to protect and enhance native grasslands, while sustaining a viable, traditional livestock operation.

“We spent months developing and revising a plan that will guide management of the property going forward,” Foster said.

The conservation easement deeds are recorded and run with the land in perpetuity, Ensign explained. The land will remain on property tax rolls and will continue to be taxed as agricultural property. Having the easement in place will not reduce revenues to either county.

“This land may change hands in the future; the landowner can sell it or will it to heirs, but the conservation easement will remain in place,” he said.

The easement will offer hunters opportunity to pursue mule deer, white-tailed deer, pronghorn, and upland game birds.

“The landowner is required to provide 600 hunter days annually, if that much demand exists, but that doesn’t mean it’s a free-for-all,” Foster said. “Hunters will be required to get permission from the landowner to hunt, and he may limit the number of parties on the ranch at any given time, which is something that hunters typically enjoy — the promise of not bumping into too many other hunters.”

Ensign noted, “Conservation easements help keep our western way of life strong, supporting traditional ranchers, healthy wildlife populations, and strong hunter-landowner relationships. That’s what it’s all about.”

