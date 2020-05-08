11% of Powder River mule deer test positive for CWD

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SHERIDAN, Wyo. — Results are in from the first in-depth look at chronic wasting disease prevalence levels in the Powder River Mule Deer Herd, which encompasses hunt areas 17, 18, 23 and 26 between Sheridan and Gillette, north of Interstate 90. Testing of samples from the 2019 hunting season show an overall 11% prevalence rate for adult mule deer bucks, though rates varied by hunt area.

“This prevalence rate is higher than expected but still well below rates found in southeast Wyoming where the disease has been present for many more years,” said Sheridan Region Wildlife Coordinator Dan Thiele.

Wyoming Game and Fish has conducted surveillance for chronic wasting disease since 1997. The disease is detected by removing and testing a set of lymph nodes from the neck of a deceased animal. Initial surveillance efforts focused on collecting as many samples as possible statewide to detect CWD as it spread into new areas of the state. The disease is now identified in most deer hunt areas of the state, necessitating a change from detection to determining more precise prevalence rates.