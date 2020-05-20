16 Shoshone National Forest campgrounds to open on Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sixteen Shoshone National Forest campgrounds will open on Friday, May 22, ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

For a complete list of campground opening dates and up-to-date information, visit the Shoshone National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/shoshone/recreation.

“We ask that you continue to follow local, state, and federal guidelines on staying safe when you visit the Shoshone National Forest” said Forest Supervisor Lisa Timchak in a press release. “There is still work to be done prior to opening these developed recreation sites. Our employees need to ensure the cleanliness of facilities, conduct proper maintenance, and assess recreation areas for health and safety.”

The USDA Forest Service is asking visitors to recreate responsibly. Please follow the latest health guidance, stay at least 6 feet from others, and avoid gathering in large groups. This will help expand access to facilities and services. Visitors are asked to plan accordingly as certain services, such as bathrooms at some trailheads, may still be unavailable.

It is important to remember that fire restrictions will remain in place on the Shoshone National Forest until May 20 under the regional fire restriction order.