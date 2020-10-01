16 Yellowstone workers positive for COVID-19 in September

COVID-19 infections spiked among workers in Yellowstone National Park in September.

According to a park press release, since the first week of September, 16 of Yellowstone National Park’s estimated 2,000 employees, or 0.8 percent, have tested positive for COVID-19, including seven National Park Service and nine concession employees.

Eight of the 16 individuals have recovered, while the other eight individuals are still in recovery.

"Many of these cases have been tracked to off-duty interactions according to public health," said Morgan Warthin, park spokeswoman, in an email. "Several of these positive cases have come from surveillance testing, which has helped us detect them early. We expect cases will continue to rise and fall with the trends in surrounding counties and states."

All employees who tested positive were isolated, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and county public health officials. Contact tracing has occurred with the assistance of Park County officials in Montana (Livingston) and Wyoming (Cody).

Prior to September the park had only four positive employee cases in three months — between May 18 and Aug. 30. A contractor also tested positive in June.