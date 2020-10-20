18 deer test positive for chronic wasting disease

Only days before the opening of the big game rifle season, 18 deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease in October, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

The positive deer all come from areas where CWD was previously known to exist, including hunting districts in Madison, Liberty, Daniels and Gallatin counties. All but two of the deer were killed by hunters during the archery season. All but one were white-tailed deer.

The samples were tested at the Montana Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Bozeman. This year FWP will use the laboratory as the primary testing facility. Hunters who submit samples should have results back within three weeks. Results will be posted online as in past years. Hunters will be notified directly if they have a positive animal.

The positive deer came from the following hunting districts: 322, 309, 640, and 401.

CWD is a contagious neurological disease that infects deer, elk and moose. It is always fatal and there is no known cure. It was first found in Montana in 2017. It is not known to infect humans, but it is strongly recommended that people not eat meat from infected animals and to have their harvested animals tested before eating them if they were taken from an area where CWD is known to exist.