2 bull elk shot, left to waste, in Blaine County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 6 game wardens are seeking information regarding two bull elk that were found shot and left to waste approximately two and a half miles southwest of Cleveland in Blaine County, just off Peoples Creek Road.

Warden Haden Hussey received a call on May 22 about a dead elk on a hillside. Upon further investigation Hussey found a second elk about 100 yards away from the first. Wardens determined that the elk were shot, likely from the road, with a rifle sometime between Tuesday night, May 19, and Thursday night, May 21.

Hussey visited with neighbors in the area, who noted that there had been a lot of traffic in the area.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call Hussey at 406-942-2191 or call FWP’s 24-hour wildlife tip line at 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668). The 1-800-TIP-MONT program is a toll-free number where one can report violations of fish, wildlife or park regulations. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 for providing information that leads to a conviction.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0