2 bull elk shot, left to waste, in Blaine County
2 bull elk shot, left to waste, in Blaine County

Bulls shot

This is one of two bulls shot and left to waste in Blaine County recently.

 Brett French

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 6 game wardens are seeking information regarding two bull elk that were found shot and left to waste approximately two and a half miles southwest of Cleveland in Blaine County, just off Peoples Creek Road.

Warden Haden Hussey received a call on May 22 about a dead elk on a hillside. Upon further investigation Hussey found a second elk about 100 yards away from the first. Wardens determined that the elk were shot, likely from the road, with a rifle sometime between Tuesday night, May 19, and Thursday night, May 21.

Hussey visited with neighbors in the area, who noted that there had been a lot of traffic in the area. 

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call Hussey at 406-942-2191 or call FWP’s 24-hour wildlife tip line at 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668). The 1-800-TIP-MONT program is a toll-free number where one can report violations of fish, wildlife or park regulations. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 for providing information that leads to a conviction.

