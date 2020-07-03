2 conservation easements under consideration in northeast Montana

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two conservation easements are being proposed by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks in northeastern Montana.

The Ash Coulee easement is 3,400 deeded acres in Valley County, roughly five miles southeast of Hinsdale.

The proposed easement would provide protection, enhancement, and public access to prairie riparian corridors, sagebrush and shrub grasslands, and plains grasslands adjacent to the Milk River. A rest rotation grazing system would be implemented to maintain and improve wildlife habitat on the property.

A draft environmental assessment is available for review and public comment through July 10. The EA can be viewed online at fwp.mt.gov/news/publicNotices/conservationEasements/pn_0044.html or a hard copy can be obtained by calling 406-228-3700. Comments can be submitted online, emailed to wildlife biologist Drew Henry at dhenry@mt.gov, or mailed to: MT FWP, Attn. Ash Coulee Conservation Easement, 1 Airport Road, Glasgow, MT 59230.

Blaine County

A separate easement is being proposed for 11,285 deeded acres in southern Blaine County, approximately 50 miles south of Chinook.