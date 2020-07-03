2 conservation easements under consideration in northeast Montana

Two conservation easements are being proposed by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks in northeastern Montana.
The Ash Coulee easement is 3,400 deeded acres in Valley County, roughly five miles southeast of Hinsdale.
The proposed easement would provide protection, enhancement, and public access to prairie riparian corridors, sagebrush and shrub grasslands, and plains grasslands adjacent to the Milk River. A rest rotation grazing system would be implemented to maintain and improve wildlife habitat on the property.
A draft environmental assessment is available for review and public comment through July 10. The EA can be viewed online at fwp.mt.gov/news/publicNotices/conservationEasements/pn_0044.html or a hard copy can be obtained by calling 406-228-3700. Comments can be submitted online, emailed to wildlife biologist Drew Henry at dhenry@mt.gov, or mailed to: MT FWP, Attn. Ash Coulee Conservation Easement, 1 Airport Road, Glasgow, MT 59230.
Blaine County
A separate easement is being proposed for 11,285 deeded acres in southern Blaine County, approximately 50 miles south of Chinook.
The Lone Tree Conservation Easement would conserve native habitat, including grasslands, sagebrush and shrub grasslands, and scattered patches of coniferous forests near the Missouri Breaks. This easement would also result in habitat enhancements including implementation of a grazing system and re-establishment of permanent vegetative cover in some previously farmed areas.
A draft environmental assessment is available for review and public comment through July 11. The EA can be viewed online at http://fwp.mt.gov/news/publicNotices/conservationEasements/pn_0045.html, or a hard copy can be obtained by calling 406-265-6177. Comments can be submitted online, emailed to wildlife biologist Scott Hemmer at shemmer@mt.gov, or mailed to: MT FWP, Attn. Lone Tree Conservation Easement, 2165 US Hwy 2 East, Havre, MT 59501.
