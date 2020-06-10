2 grizzlies captured, relocated after run-ins

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks captured two grizzly bears in separate incidents in northwest Montana and relocated the bears to remote areas.

In late May, FWP was notified that a grizzly bear got into and ate unsecured chickens and ducks after it had been visibly grazing in fields near residences south of Eureka. FWP captured the young male bear on May 28. The bear did not have a known conflict history. After consulting with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Forest Service, FWP released the bear May 29 in a remote forested section of the Kootenai National Forest up Big Creek near Lake Koocanusa.

In a separate incident, on May 27 FWP captured a young female grizzly bear on Eastman Drive in Ferndale. The bear found a bag of unsecured garbage containing dog food and dragged it into a neighbor’s yard. Repeated attempts to haze the bear away after the garbage was removed were not successful. The bear did not have a known conflict history. After consulting with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Forest Service, FWP moved the bear to a remote forested section in the Deep Creek drainage near Hungry Horse Reservoir.