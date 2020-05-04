2 grizzly bears killed in Columbia Falls after raiding homeowner's chicken feed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two grizzly bears were euthanized last week after the bears became food conditioned from accessing bird feeders, unsecured chicken feed, and other sources near homes north of Columbia Falls.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks bear specialists captured an adult female grizzly bear and its three yearlings on private property off Witty Lane. Local residents had reported the bears were getting into bird feeders on porches, eating unsecured chicken feed and killing chickens, and had pushed open a barn door to access pig feed. After talking with the local resident, FWP staff learned the group of bears had previously gotten into bird feeders and pig feed last fall, but the incidents were not reported to FWP.

In accordance with Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee guidelines and in consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the adult female was euthanized due to food conditioning, which occurs when wildlife lose natural foraging habits.

Prior to capture, one of the yearlings appeared to be limping, and after further review at a local veterinarian clinic it was determined that the bear had a broken bone in its foot. After consultation with the USFWS, the female yearling was euthanized due to its injury.