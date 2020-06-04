2 new grizzly bear specialists hired

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two new seasonal employees have been hired to help ranchers and others experiencing conflicts with grizzly bears in Montana.

The new wildlife specialists will address threats posed by grizzlies in the Gravelly Range covering Madison and Beaverhead counties and the Northern Rocky Mountain Front covering Glacier, Teton, and Pondera counties.

Grizzly bears in Montana are emerging from their dens, and conflicts have begun. There have been 20 confirmed livestock depredations this calendar year.

The new positions are part of a cooperative agreement between the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

The USFWS is responsible for managing grizzly bears, which are a federally threatened species, and collaborates closely with the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks to resolve conflicts with livestock without harming grizzly recovery efforts. APHIS's Wildlife Services division provides expertise and personnel in that effort.

