2 Wyoming cow elk test positive for chronic wasting disease

Two elk have tested positive for chronic wasting disease in the Cody and Laramie regions, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department .

CWD was confirmed in Elk Hunt Areas 45 and 114 with positive tests from two hunter-harvested adult cow elk. Elk Hunt Area 45 is in the southwestern Bighorn Mountains and overlays Deer Hunt Areas 41 and 46 which were identified as CWD positive in 2003 and 2009, respectively. Elk Hunt Area 114 is the northern Snowy Range and overlays Deer Hunt Area 74, which was CWD positive in 2003.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends hunters do not consume any animal that is obviously ill or tests positive for CWD.

Throughout the fall, Game and Fish is asking hunters to collect lymph node samples from deer and elk for CWD testing in focused monitoring hunt areas across Wyoming.

Game and Fish is targeting deer hunt areas 7-15, 19, 21, 29-34, 61, 74-77, 88, 89, 96, 97, 105, 106, 109, 121-124, 132, 133, 157, 163, 165, 168, 169 and 171.

Elk focus hunt areas include 55, 56, 58-61, 66, 75, 77, 79, 84, 85, 88-91, 97, 98 and 102-105.

In 2019, Game and Fish personnel tested 5,067 CWD samples and continues to evaluate new recommendations for trying to manage the disease.

