22 tags offered to hunt American Prairie Reserve bison

American Prairie Reserve is offering 22 hunters the chance to kill a bison from its private Sun Prairie herd this fall.

Seven opportunities will go to local residents; eight to Montana residents; five to members of the Fort Peck, Fort Belknap, or Rocky Boy communities; and two to the general public. An additional four harvest opportunities are being donated to local charities for their fundraising efforts.

“This is the fourth time we’ve offered bison harvests to the public since 2018, and each time we’ve been able to increase the number of opportunities available,” said Damien Austin, vice president and reserve superintendent, in a press release. “We routinely use harvest as a bison management tool and the current size of the herd dictated the number needing to be harvested.”

Last year more than 2,500 Montanans applied to the Reserve for 16 harvest slots, Austin said.

The drawing is free to enter. Registrants awarded the opportunity to harvest a bison are required to pay a nonrefundable fee of $300. Eligible individuals must fill out and submit the form by 11:59 p.m. on June 30. The 22 recipients will be randomly selected on July 10.