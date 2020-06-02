22 tags offered to hunt American Prairie Reserve bison

American Prairie Reserve is offering 22 hunters the chance to kill a bison from its private Sun Prairie herd this fall.
Seven opportunities will go to local residents; eight to Montana residents; five to members of the Fort Peck, Fort Belknap, or Rocky Boy communities; and two to the general public. An additional four harvest opportunities are being donated to local charities for their fundraising efforts.
“This is the fourth time we’ve offered bison harvests to the public since 2018, and each time we’ve been able to increase the number of opportunities available,” said Damien Austin, vice president and reserve superintendent, in a press release. “We routinely use harvest as a bison management tool and the current size of the herd dictated the number needing to be harvested.”
Last year more than 2,500 Montanans applied to the Reserve for 16 harvest slots, Austin said.
The drawing is free to enter. Registrants awarded the opportunity to harvest a bison are required to pay a nonrefundable fee of $300. Eligible individuals must fill out and submit the form by 11:59 p.m. on June 30. The 22 recipients will be randomly selected on July 10.
To qualify for the local area drawing applicants must be age 18 and older and live in Blaine, Chouteau, Fergus, Garfield, Petroleum, Phillips, or Valley counties.
Montana residents age 18 and older will compete for one of eight opportunities.
A drawing for one of five opportunities is for residents age 18 and older of Fort Peck, Fort Belknap, or Rocky Boy.
The Reserve will also draw two names from a pool of anyone age 18 and older.
“Limited harvests like this mimic natural predation and serve as a check on the bison population, and it gives recipients an incredible opportunity to harvest such an iconic animal,” Austin said.
Complete details, terms, rules and a link to enter the drawing is available online at americanprairie.org/bison-harvest.
In addition to the annual bison harvest, American Prairie Reserve also opens its deeded land to hunting for upland birds, migratory birds, deer, elk and antelope. The nonprofit also offers access points to public lands through all of its deeded lands. Visit americanprairie.org/hunting for the most up-to-date hunting information and to make reservations, which are required to hunt on most of the Reserve’s deeded land.
