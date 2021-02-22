3-D archery shoot Sunday (copy)

The Yellowstone Bowmen will hold a 3-D fun shoot at the club's range between Laurel and Park City on March 7.

Registration is from 8 a.m. to 10:30. Fees are: age 18 and older $15; 13-17 $12; 12 and younger shoot free; couples $25.

Archers will take aim at a minimum of 20 targets with two rounds, one arrow per round.

For more information contact Bill Holland at 780-0353, or Flo Yeager at 628-4727. More information and directions to the range can be found online at www.yellowstonebowmen.com.

