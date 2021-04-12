 Skip to main content
3-D archery shoot Sunday

Archery
Brett French

The Yellowstone Bowmen will hold its April fun shoot at the club's range between Laurel and Park City on April 18.

Registration is from 8 a.m. to 10:30. Fees are: age 18 and older $15; 13-17 $12; 12 and younger shoot free; couples $25. 

Archers will take aim at a minimum of 20 targets with two rounds, one arrow per round. Range finders are allowed.

For more information contact Bill Holland at 780-0353, or Flo Yeager at 628-4727. More information and directions to the range can be found online at www.yellowstonebowmen.com.

