3 orphaned grizzly cubs captured after mother shot in northwest Montana

Worried they might die in an approaching blizzard or be killed by a male grizzly, a Dupuyer-area ranch family roped three orphaned grizzly cubs on Saturday and held them until Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials arrived.

FWP will house the animals at the agency's Montana WILD wildlife rehabilitation facility in Helena until a new home for them can be found, according to a press release.

The cubs were from a sow that was killed following a surprise encounter April 8 evening that left a hiker suffering from a bite wound to the leg. The hiker shot the sow, which was located and euthanized by FWP on Thursday. At the time it wasn’t clear how many cubs she had, though it was thought she had at least one, according to the agency.

Three days later, on Friday evening, the family spotted three cubs in a nearby field. The cubs were huddled up and playing.

The family called FWP to report the cubs. While waiting for FWP staff to arrive, the family grew concerned for the cubs’ safety and were able to gently rope the bears. A neighboring rancher offered a barrel to hold the cubs until FWP arrived.

The cubs are still nursing so the wildlife center staff immediately made a special formula to feed them.