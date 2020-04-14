3 orphaned grizzly cubs captured after mother shot in northwest Montana

Worried they might die in an approaching blizzard or be killed by a male grizzly, a Dupuyer-area ranch family roped three orphaned grizzly cubs on Saturday and held them until Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials arrived.
FWP will house the animals at the agency's Montana WILD wildlife rehabilitation facility in Helena until a new home for them can be found, according to a press release.
The cubs were from a sow that was killed following a surprise encounter April 8 evening that left a hiker suffering from a bite wound to the leg. The hiker shot the sow, which was located and euthanized by FWP on Thursday. At the time it wasn’t clear how many cubs she had, though it was thought she had at least one, according to the agency.
Three days later, on Friday evening, the family spotted three cubs in a nearby field. The cubs were huddled up and playing.
The family called FWP to report the cubs. While waiting for FWP staff to arrive, the family grew concerned for the cubs’ safety and were able to gently rope the bears. A neighboring rancher offered a barrel to hold the cubs until FWP arrived.
The cubs are still nursing so the wildlife center staff immediately made a special formula to feed them.
FWP is working with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to find permanent placement for the cubs at an accredited Association of Zoos and Aquariums facility. Grizzly bear cubs cannot be released back to the wild.
The cubs will be frequently handled for bottle feeding ensuring they will habituate to humans. This would pose a significant human safety risk if the cubs were released to the wild and drastically lowers their ultimate chances of success on their own.
Bear Aware
The incident serves as a reminder that although it is still early in the spring, people recreating outdoors in Montana need to be prepared to encounter grizzly bears as they emerge from winter hibernation. At this time of year bears are hungry and looking for food, and often sows have cubs close at hand. Also, with bears expanding their population and habitat, they can often be found in prairie settings, well away from the mountains.
In Montana, people should be prepared to encounter grizzly bears anywhere in the western half of the state.
- FWP strongly encourages people to carry bear spray.
- Travel in groups of people.
- Make noise to avoid surprising bears.
- Let people know where you’re recreating.
- Keep a close eye out for fresh bear sign, including scat, tracks and overturned logs and rocks.
