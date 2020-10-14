4 more Blackfoot River boat-in campsites approved

Four more campsites have been added by the Bureau of Land Management to the 26-miles of the Blackfoot River Recreation Corridor.

In September the agency agreed to making Daigles Eddy, Goose Rock, one just upstream of Goose Rock and Bear Creek Flats new boat-in only places for floaters to rest their weary, sun-soaked heads at night.

The four are in addition to another five sites between Russell Gates fishing access site and Johnsrud Park FAS. In that stretch, there are float-in campsites at River Junction, Clearwater, Ninemile Prairie and two at Corrick’s River Bend.

There are also drive-in campgrounds that can be used by floaters at Thibodeau, Riverbend, Russell Gates and River Junction.

To float camp on the river a special permit is required, which must be obtained in advance by contacting Fish, Wildlife & Park’s Region 2 office at 406-542-5500. Once a campsite is reserved, the camper must log on to FWP’s website at http://fwp.mt.gov/recreation/activities/boating/blackfoot/ for a copy of the application. The application has to be mailed in with a payment to receive the permit, which FWP will mail.