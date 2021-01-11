84-year-old bags trophy bull elk after weeks of hunting

By Nov. 3, when people across the country headed to the polls and then waited anxiously for the results, Keller was starting to have doubts.

“That Tuesday, he was getting awfully tired. He was starting to talk about maybe it just wasn’t going to happen,” Greg said. “My dad has always been tough. He just goes and goes and goes. It took me a little bit to realize he is not as fast as he used to be.”

But he wasn’t going to give up. There were still five days left to fill the tag.

“In something like that, you have to go out every day,” John said.

Two days later, just like all the other days, the hunt started early. He rode his four-wheeler to the head of a small canyon, got off and walked while the others, on foot from the start, trailed well behind.

Soon John saw a big bull at about 100 yards, shouldered his .30-06 and shot. He hit the elk, but it ran.

Greg and Brian and Ryan Malcom were excited by the crack of the rifle.

“We took off running,” Greg said.

They soon reached his father.

“He pointed,” as if to say, “He went that-a-way,” Greg said.