Above-normal fire season predicted for Western Montana; Wyoming drying out

February was a wet month that helped make up for some of that dryness. However, portions of southeastern Montana are abnormally dry, making them ripe for fire as fine fuels like grasses dry out in the summer sun and lightning storms rake the region.

“We plan for the worst and hope for the best,” he said, adding that the goal is to douse fires before they become big enough to require additional resources.

That tactic is important during the coronavirus pandemic because in the past, large fires have congregated firefighters from across the United States and even other countries such as New Zealand and Canada.

“COVID-19 makes everything much more complicated,” DeGrosky said. “Our goal is to carry out our critical work, but make sure we are protecting our workers from COVID transmission … to maintain our firefighting capacity.”

COVID complications aren’t the reason that Billings-based mobile caterer Bob Pitcher isn’t sending his trucks to fire camps in the Southwest.

“The government is dragging their feet” on contracts, he said, and has been unresponsive to requests from him and other mobile caterers about what’s causing the delay.