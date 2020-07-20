× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When threatened at 11 p.m. by a group of Indonesian men carrying weapons, Lena Conlan took action — she made tea, popcorn, sang songs and recited summer camp cheers.

“They were totally amazed by the popcorn,” Lena said.

The incident occurred in 2012 while she was sea kayaking for five weeks across 200 miles of the Sangihe Archipelago with a group of five female scientists. The women were part of an international seaweed farming science expedition. Because of Conlan’s paddling background and wilderness first-aid knowledge, she was invited to provide travel logistics and medical treatment.

Lena's reaction to what ended up being a misunderstanding with local villagers (they were worried about the women being alone) epitomizes her adventurous nature, level headedness and zest for life.

“She is very fiery,” said Karen Walton, president of Bozeman’s Mountain Belles women’s outdoor group, to which Lena also belongs. “She is very passionate about life in the outdoors.”

Background

Lena grew up in the port city of Gothenburg, Sweden, the nation’s second largest municipality. Her parents ran a YMCA camp where Lena would spend her summers sailing and canoeing. After graduating college with a degree in elementary education, she taught school before deciding to travel to Wisconsin and teach at a YMCA there.

A rock-climbing trip across the West introduced her to a number of National Outdoor Leadership School instructors. The outdoor skills school is based in Lander, Wyoming. After spending a semester with NOLS, 100 miles north of the Arctic Circle, she got a job teaching climbing and sea kayaking for the next 10 years.

It was while working at NOLS that she met her husband, Tim. They eventually moved to Bozeman and for 25 years ran an adventure travel business, Crossing Latitudes. The couple then transitioned into teaching and organizing wilderness first-aid courses around the world, provided in concert with NOLS.

“Teaching NOLS medical courses is really rewarding,” Lena said, because everyone wants to be there. “The whole idea is that people can help others on the trail.”

First aid

Maybe it’s because of Lena’s elementary education background, but she has a way of breaking down anything she teaches into an entertaining yet instructive experience.

“Some people say I use a lot of body language, sounds and use dramatic theatrical skills” to imitate asthma, she said. “People think it will be boring, but it’s extremely engaging — 50 percent hands-on.”

Walton recalled a navigation course Lena gave to the Mountain Belles. She brought in 10 5-gallon buckets of sand to recreate a model of the Bridger Mountains as a prelude to a Mount Baldy hike.

“She’s so fun,” said Walton, who owns a Montessori school in Three Forks. “She really makes it interactive.”

During the hike, Lena was constantly checking in with her fellow trekkers, Walton added. When the late May hike turned from rain to a blizzard, Lena broke out her survival equipment for the classmates to try out.

“She’s been a really strong supporter of the Mountain Belles,” Walton said.

During other adventures, Lena said she’s used her medical knowledge to treat a variety of ailments, everything from allergic reactions to jellyfish stings to cuts, turned ankles and a dislocated knee. On one trip half of the 12 adventurers drank from a water source that had been contaminated with fertilizer leading to a 24-hour bout of diarrhea and vomiting.

“So we use the skills all the time,” she said.

Pandemic

In what would normally be a busy time of year for Lena, the coronavirus pandemic has stifled the couple’s wilderness first-aid business. That’s partly because the classes were taught around the world. Last year courses were given in Switzerland, Nepal and across Europe.

“This year we were looking at 35 to 40 courses in Europe, but so far we’ve had to cancel about a third of them,” she said.

Crises such as the coronavirus pandemic often increase interest in first-aid courses. People want to be able to help their friends and family, so Lena said there could be an uptick in business next year.

In the meantime, staffing courses that are still scheduled is complicated because of travel restrictions and quarantine rules.

“You don’t start an outdoor business thinking you’re going to be in the office all the time, you think you’ll be out camping and having fun,” she said.

But she was spending a lot of time booking courses so other people could teach. Although there is a downturn in business, she stays positive. The pandemic has allowed her more free time to do the things she enjoys — hiking and mountain biking.

“I’ve hiked and biked more than I have in years,” she said.

While conducting first-aid classes in Europe, she will drive a Volkswagen van from town to town allowing her to bring her bicycle along.

“Between courses or after teaching I like to crank off 20 to 30 miles and see the country,” she said.

Yet her favorite sport is table tennis, aka ping pong. In 2019 she was the women’s and doubles champion at the Big Sky State Games. Because of the coronavirus she decided not to compete this year.

“I’d rather be outside hiking than in a gym.”

Despite her knowledge and ability in the sport of sea kayaking, paddling over 10- to 15-foot ocean swells, Lena doesn't like being in the water. You won’t see her paddling in whitewater. She said that’s because she nearly drowned a couple of times as a child.

“I’ve gone down the Gallatin in a whitewater raft and I’m scared sh-tless the whole time,” she said.

Almost as scary, she joked, is her age — 58.

“Oh my god, I’m close to dead!” she exclaimed. “I’ve got so much more to do!”

