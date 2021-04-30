Advocacy group decries cutthroat trout project in AB wilderness

To remove rainbow trout from Buffalo Creek, the agencies proposed applying poison along 47 miles of the stream as well as in lakes and beaver ponds in the headwaters. To conduct the backcountry work, using a helicopter to fly in gear was proposed. Prior to the stocking of rainbow trout decades ago the stream was fishless.

“In addition to this significant trammeling of the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness, the project also proposes an unprecedented amount of motor vehicle and motorized equipment use, including helicopter flights, motorboats, pumps, and gas-powered generators,” Proescholdt wrote.

Under the 1964 Wilderness Act, federal agencies are responsible for preserving wilderness character of designated wildlands, and the use of motor vehicles and motorized equipment — except in emergencies — is forbidden.

“Since the Forest Service did not prepare the State’s draft EA, there is no adequate analysis of impacts to Wilderness or wilderness character in the EA,” Proescholdt wrote.

Since the EA is a joint document, a separate analysis by the Forest Service “would not be needed unless public comment compels us to analyze something not already included,” said Marna Daley, public affairs officer for the Custer Gallatin National Forest, in an email.