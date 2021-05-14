After reeling in record-breaking steelhead, ethics of Boise man’s catch debated

“As conservationists, we have absolute evidence to be skeptical of our fish and game departments based on the last century of management and the prioritization of opportunity above all else,” he said.

He points to 2019, when IDFG completely closed steelhead fishing on the Clearwater River in response to dismal returns.

“We’re at a dangerous inflection point for these fish,” he said. “The idea that spawners are getting beat up at the same time, it’s tough to square.”

The backlash highlights an ethical divide in the sport fishing world that extends beyond steelhead.

After all, its easiest to bag an animal — whether it’s a steelhead, bass or buck — during the breeding season. That’s when deer and fish are more willing to take risks. Hunting seasons are scheduled, in part, around this biological fact.

But as Brody Henderson, a writer for the MeatEater network observed, this ethic has changed for some in the angling community.