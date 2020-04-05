Agencies hurry to devise wildland firefighting protocols in coronavirus era

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As the wildland fire season draws near, federal and state officials are scrambling to modify their tactics in this new era of coronavirus concerns. For now, details on how they might accomplish this are still being discussed.

“We sit on calls all day trying to figure those things out,” said Dan Hottle, Forest Service press officer for Region 1 in Missoula. “It’s all still in the works. We haven’t finalized any orders.”

For National Park Service Fire director Dan Buckley, modifying operations to deal with coronavirus concerns has occupied about 90% of his time during the past month, he said.

"This is unprecedented," he said. "It's something we've never had to deal with before," he said.

It’s the same at the state level for Mike Degrosky, Fire Protection Bureau chief for the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

“Our focus is really on figuring out how we’re going to carry out our responsibilities in this new operating environment,” he said. “There are a myriad of issues we need to address.”

Safeguards