Although closed, Yellowstone prepares for future opening

Although Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks were closed to the public on Wednesday over concerns regarding spread of the new coronavirus, work continues to prepare for an eventual opening.

In Yellowstone that means spring road plowing.

“We are working to put ourselves in a position to open up, whenever that is,” said Cam Sholly, Yellowstone superintendent.

The park was to begin gradually opening on April 17. At the request of surrounding community health officials and the governors of Wyoming and Montana, park officials decided on Tuesday to shut their gates. How long that closure will last is uncertain.

“We’ve got hundreds and hundreds of seasonal (workers) we normally hire,” Sholly noted. “We will continue to hire, but delay their start date … depending on when we actually open.”

Because of the park closure, visitors are being turned away at the only route that’s open year-round – the North Entrance at Gardiner.

“We do have the gate staffed,” Sholly said. “In the first day … it’s been fairly light traffic.”