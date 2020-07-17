American Prairie Reserve expands land open to hunters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

American Prairie Reserve will expand public hunting on its deeded property in Eastern Montana for the fall 2020 season.

For the first time ever, APR’s wildlife-rich PN has been enrolled in Type II Block Management. (Type II areas require reservations.) The 47,000-acre property north of Winifred sprawls across the rugged Missouri River Breaks, cottonwood-filled valleys and short grass prairie. After acquiring the PN in 2016, American Prairie Reserve opened the property to public hunting in 2017, the first public access in many decades.

Mike Quist Kautz, director of Recreation and Public Access, said putting the property into FWP’s Block Management Program will streamline the reservation process for hunters.

“We doubled the number of APR acres enrolled in Block Management this year because it’s a well-managed program, and we’re looking forward to working with FWP to help Montanans plan their fall hunting trips,” Kautz said in a press release.

American Prairie Reserve is also enrolling its Dry Fork property in Type II Block Management. The addition of these two areas brings the total number of the Reserve’s deeded lands enrolled in the Block Management Program to more than 64,000 acres.