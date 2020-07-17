American Prairie Reserve expands land open to hunters

American Prairie Reserve will expand public hunting on its deeded property in Eastern Montana for the fall 2020 season.
For the first time ever, APR’s wildlife-rich PN has been enrolled in Type II Block Management. (Type II areas require reservations.) The 47,000-acre property north of Winifred sprawls across the rugged Missouri River Breaks, cottonwood-filled valleys and short grass prairie. After acquiring the PN in 2016, American Prairie Reserve opened the property to public hunting in 2017, the first public access in many decades.
Mike Quist Kautz, director of Recreation and Public Access, said putting the property into FWP’s Block Management Program will streamline the reservation process for hunters.
“We doubled the number of APR acres enrolled in Block Management this year because it’s a well-managed program, and we’re looking forward to working with FWP to help Montanans plan their fall hunting trips,” Kautz said in a press release.
American Prairie Reserve is also enrolling its Dry Fork property in Type II Block Management. The addition of these two areas brings the total number of the Reserve’s deeded lands enrolled in the Block Management Program to more than 64,000 acres.
The organization’s Two Crow and Timber Creek properties also remain enrolled in Block Management for the 2020-21 season, as well as the Blue Ridge Block Management area, which was formerly called Burnt Lodge.
The nonprofit organization acquired the Blue Ridge property, located about 45 miles southeast of Malta, in 2019. This 9,695-acre portion of the Reserve will be the Blue Ridge Special Management Area. Hunting access will be granted by way of a random drawing of eligible permit holders. This management approach will allow elk hunters access to private land that was previously closed off, while also maintaining a healthy wildlife population in the Larb Hills.
American Prairie Reserve is offering elk hunting access to eight archery permit holders and eight rifle permit holders for a total of 16 bull elk hunting opportunities through an online drawing. The drawing is free to enter, however, to be eligible entrants must already possess a 620-20, 620-21 or 622-20 elk permit. Eligible individuals must fill out and submit the form by 11:59 p.m. on July 31. The 16 recipients will be randomly selected and notified on Aug. 10.
Complete details, terms, rules and a link to enter the elk hunt drawing are available online at https://www.americanprairie.org/hunting.
