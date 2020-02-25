American Prairie Reserve opens new campground

American Prairie Reserve’s newest lodging experience — the recently opened Antelope Creek campground at Mars Vista — is now available for booking.
The new campground, just off Highway 191 north of the Missouri River's Fred Robinson Bridge, offers tent sites, electric RV sites, and rental cabins, with lodging prices ranging from $15 to $60 a night. Dispersed tent camping on public lands and APR deeded lands is free of charge.
“Whether you are looking for a few creature comforts or just want to rough it, our overnight options in 2020 will appeal to a wide range of travelers,” said Mike Kautz, APR’s director of Recreation and Public Access, in a press release.
American Prairie Reserve's other unique outdoor experience is a hut-to-hut system completed in 2018. The two huts can accommodate up to nine people in four bunk rooms, and are priced at $125 a night. The huts are located on the Reserve's PN unit in the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument.
You have free articles remaining.
Kautz says given the popularity of the huts the Reserve is working to gradually expand the size and diversity of the system over the next decade.
“Word is getting out about our hut-to-hut system and we anticipate it continuing to gain popularity as we expand the number of huts available for the public,” Kautz said.
This year, American Prairie Reserve plans to complete construction on a third hut along a popular stretch of the Missouri River, a convenient stopover for paddlers downstream from Judith Landing.
Each year the Reserve hosts hundreds of visitors from Montana and across the country who come to hunt, hike, paddle, and experience the unique prairie grasslands found in north-central and northeast Montana.
American Prairie Reserve first opened an online portal in 2016 to help streamline reservations. Last year early reservations for campgrounds and huts more than quadrupled.
More information about planning a trip and lodging reservations can be found at www.americanprairie.org. American Prairie Reserve reminds all visitors to check out safety considerations and prepare adequately before they visit.