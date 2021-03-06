American Prairie Reserve's popularity with campers grew in 2020

National forest campgrounds and state parks weren't the only places to see a surge in visitation last summer. Eastern Montana's American Prairie Reserve also recorded its highest tourism season.

This growing interest suggests visitors should consider making reservations earlier this year, said Mike Kautz, American Prairie’s director of Recreation and Public Access, in a press release.

“Word of this pretty unique prairie experience we offer is quickly spreading,” Kautz said. “We fully expect our reservation inventory to fill up quickly this year.”

Information on reservations and trip planning can be found online at www.americanprairie.org/visit.

Reservations are not a requirement to explore American Prairie Reserve.

“Dispersed tent camping on public lands and on the Reserve’s deeded lands is free of charge and anyone is welcome to enjoy it,” he said. “However, we encourage all visitors to read the safety considerations on our website and prepare adequately whether they make reservations or rough it with dispersed camping.”