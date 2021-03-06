American Prairie Reserve's popularity with campers grew in 2020

National forest campgrounds and state parks weren't the only places to see a surge in visitation last summer. Eastern Montana's American Prairie Reserve also recorded its highest tourism season.
This growing interest suggests visitors should consider making reservations earlier this year, said Mike Kautz, American Prairie’s director of Recreation and Public Access, in a press release.
“Word of this pretty unique prairie experience we offer is quickly spreading,” Kautz said. “We fully expect our reservation inventory to fill up quickly this year.”
Information on reservations and trip planning can be found online at www.americanprairie.org/visit.
Reservations are not a requirement to explore American Prairie Reserve.
“Dispersed tent camping on public lands and on the Reserve’s deeded lands is free of charge and anyone is welcome to enjoy it,” he said. “However, we encourage all visitors to read the safety considerations on our website and prepare adequately whether they make reservations or rough it with dispersed camping.”
There are now three huts available on American Prairie’s PN unit, located in the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument. Each hut costs $128 per night, can host up to eight to nine people and offer kitchens, bedrooms and a bathroom.
American Prairie also has two campgrounds, Buffalo Camp and Antelope Creek, featuring RV sites with full hookups, rental cabins, tent platforms and potable water. At Antelope Creek Campground cabins can be reserved for $61 a night, tent sites for $15 a night, and RV sites for $32. At Buffalo Camp, tent sites are $10 and RV sites are $15 per night.
Proof that the area is attracting visitors comes from APR's 2020 overnight reservations, which were up nearly 200% compared to 2019. This increase occurred despite having only 40% of the Reserve’s camping and lodging inventory available due to COVID-19 precautions.
Kautz said 665 reservations were recorded in 2020 from the Reserve’s three huts and two campgrounds. In comparison, there were 232 reservations recorded in 2019. Kautz said each reservation had an average group size of four people.
The majority of people visiting the Reserve are Montanans, accounting for more than 88% of the reservations for APR’s hut system and more than 50% of reservations for campgrounds.