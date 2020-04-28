Amid pandemic, Yellowstone Forever defers park grants, furloughs employees

The money problems led to layoffs, the departure of its CEO and a reduction in its support for the park as the group tried to right the ship. Yellowstone Forever went from giving Yellowstone $5.9 million in 2018 to $3.6 million in 2019. Yellowstone was expecting $2.8 million this year, but is now prepared to receive much less.

Cam Sholly, Yellowstone’s superintendent, said the park expects to receive between $250,000 and $350,000 from the nonprofit in April and May for expenses the park has already incurred. Anything beyond that will be limited.

Money has been tight in the park during the pandemic, too. The closure, ordered March 24, means it’s not collecting any visitor fees or fees from concession companies operating inside the park. Sholly said the park has cut its own spending plans by about $10 million.

That hurts its ability to absorb expenses normally covered by grants, which it had already been doing as Yellowstone Forever cut its support. But Sholly said the park will make it work. He said there’s enough money available to keep the lake trout removal program at Yellowstone Lake going, and that the park would find supplemental funding for the wolf project and other programs the nonprofit normally funds.