Anglers ask for trout, walleye plants in Fresno Reservoir

Anglers have asked Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to consider stocking rainbow trout as well as more walleye to boost the fishery at Fresno Reservoir northwest of Havre.

The rainbow trout would provide another gamefish opportunity for anglers, especially in the winter months.

“We think we have the flexibility to shift rainbow trout plants from other waterbodies in northeast Montana to Fresno,” said Steve Dalbey, FWP Region 6 Fisheries manager in Glasgow. “One complicating factor in this evaluation is that rainbows would need to be grown to a larger size to avoid predation.”

Supplemental walleye plants into Fresno are also being evaluated as a way to increase angler catch rates.

“Natural reproduction of walleye in Fresno has been exceptional during this prolonged wet cycle we’ve experienced across the Hi-Line,” said Cody Nagel, Havre area fisheries biologist. “Based on feedback from the public it really comes down to angler catch rates and finding that balance between angler satisfaction and population dynamics of the Fresno fish community.”