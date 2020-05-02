Anglers asked to report tagged Cody-area trout

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CODY, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department asks anglers fishing the North Fork of the Shoshone River and Buffalo Bill Reservoir west of Cody to report tagged trout.

Recently, Game and Fish captured, tagged and released trout in the North Fork of the Shoshone River in an effort to better understand seasonal distribution of trout in the North Fork and Buffalo Bill Reservoir and to help generate an estimate of angler catch and harvest rate.

By reporting tagged fish anglers play a crucial part in local research that will help fisheries biologists better understand the migratory nature of trout in this unique fishery and better evaluate the effectiveness of current regulations in place to protect migrating fish.

“The more people who report tagged fish, the better quality our data will be and the more information we will get out of this important study,” said Fisheries supervisor Sam Hochhalter. “To take the time to call in and report tagged fish is a huge ask of anglers, but this is important information that will ultimately benefit this cherished fishery.”