Anglers fish free in Wyoming on June 6

On Saturday, June 6, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department invites anglers to celebrate Free Fishing Day.

Each year, the Game and Fish designates the first Saturday of National Boating and Fishing Week as a free fishing day when anyone can fish in Wyoming — Wind River Reservation and Yellowstone National Park excluded — without a fishing license.

All fishing regulations, creel and size limits, gear restrictions, and stream closures remain in effect. Anglers can review the regulations online before fishing.

“Free Fishing Day is a great time to kick off summer fishing or take up fishing as a new hobby,” said Alan Osterland, Game and Fish chief of fisheries. “If you need some tips to start off, head to the Game and Fish Youtube page for some how-to videos.”

